Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 4.82. 233,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 207,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 11.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.99.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

