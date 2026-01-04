CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$89.05 and last traded at C$89.05, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.49.

The company has a market cap of C$15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.86.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management and labeling solutions.

