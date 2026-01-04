Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 460380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$244.01 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.0095238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

