Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.81 and a 12-month high of C$16.32.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of C$561.72 million during the quarter.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation. Mullen also provides a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry, and construction industries in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.