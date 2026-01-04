TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.07, with a volume of 10772695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

