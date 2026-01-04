DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 182.50 and last traded at GBX 175.15, with a volume of 117010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 233 to GBX 241 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 9.20 EPS for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony Buffin acquired 33,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 per share, for a total transaction of £52,800. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.