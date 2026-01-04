Dejitaru Tsuka Price Down 9.2% This Week (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $67.97 thousand worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,406.20 or 1.00168636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is tsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00193725 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $56,437.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

