Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.250-24.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.69. 131,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.05. Chemed has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chemed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $580 to $500 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a sizable implied upside that can attract dip buyers. Article Title

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $580 to $500 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a sizable implied upside that can attract dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $422 target, a modest above-current-price target that provides some support but not a strong buy signal. Article Title

RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $422 target, a modest above-current-price target that provides some support but not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Chemed issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25, roughly in line with consensus (23.42), which limits downside from guidance but signals a back?half weighting that could delay near-term earnings recovery. Article Title

Chemed issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25, roughly in line with consensus (23.42), which limits downside from guidance but signals a back?half weighting that could delay near-term earnings recovery. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS came in below consensus (company reported ~$6.42 vs. analyst ~7.02) and revenue (~$639.3M) missed estimates — the print and commentary on business transitions triggered the prior selloff. Article Title

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS came in below consensus (company reported ~$6.42 vs. analyst ~7.02) and revenue (~$639.3M) missed estimates — the print and commentary on business transitions triggered the prior selloff. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow and liquidity weakened materially in Q4 (noted declines in cash from operations and cash balances), and some analysts (BofA) cut the stock to neutral after the miss — factors that increase short-term downside risk. Article Title Article Title

Operating cash flow and liquidity weakened materially in Q4 (noted declines in cash from operations and cash balances), and some analysts (BofA) cut the stock to neutral after the miss — factors that increase short-term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm (Johnson Fistel) is investigating potential claims against Chemed’s executives, which raises legal/ reputational risk and may keep volatility elevated. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.