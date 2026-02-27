TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,115. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $87.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Monster Beverage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $100 and kept a “buy” rating — one of the largest implied upsides among the broker notes, signaling stronger buy-side conviction.

Jefferies raised its price target to $100 and kept a “buy” rating — one of the largest implied upsides among the broker notes, signaling stronger buy-side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing the bullish view. Read More.

Citigroup raised its target to $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing the bullish view. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $94 and reiterated a “buy” rating — another lift to consensus expectations.

Deutsche Bank raised its target to $94 and reiterated a “buy” rating — another lift to consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $92 and remains a “buy,” while Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler bumped targets to $94 and stayed overweight — multiple firms now projecting mid-to-high single-digit to double-digit upside. Read More.

Stifel raised its target to $92 and remains a “buy,” while Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler bumped targets to $94 and stayed overweight — multiple firms now projecting mid-to-high single-digit to double-digit upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Monster reported Q4 results that beat consensus: $0.51 EPS vs. $0.49 expected and $2.10B revenue vs. $2.04B expected, with double-digit sales growth and improved margins — the core fundamental driver behind the analyst upgrades. Read More.

Monster reported Q4 results that beat consensus: $0.51 EPS vs. $0.49 expected and $2.10B revenue vs. $2.04B expected, with double-digit sales growth and improved margins — the core fundamental driver behind the analyst upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its target to $92 but retained a “neutral” rating, signaling cautious upside despite better results.

UBS raised its target to $92 but retained a “neutral” rating, signaling cautious upside despite better results. Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst takeaways were posted (transcript coverage on Seeking Alpha and others) — useful for detail but largely confirms the beat already priced in. Read More.

The Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst takeaways were posted (transcript coverage on Seeking Alpha and others) — useful for detail but largely confirms the beat already priced in. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target only to $81 and kept a “neutral” stance — that target implies downside from current levels and represents a more conservative view than most peers.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

