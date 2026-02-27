Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target to $1.25

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Arbe Robotics by 187.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,849,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 3,162,282 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,047 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,206 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 118,021 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbe Robotics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Arbe Robotics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board named Ram Machness as CEO and Kobi Marenko as President to support scaling and customer engagement — a leadership change that investors often view as constructive for execution. Arbe Appoints Ram Machness as Chief Executive Officer; Kobi Marenko Appointed President
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst or outlet raised Arbe’s price target by ~28.9% to $2.47, which could provide some upside sentiment and buying interest despite short?term weakness. Arbe Robotics (ARBE) price target increased by 28.89% to 2.47
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its official Q4 and full?year 2025 results and investor update — the release includes detail on performance and the company’s strategic outlook. Arbe Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Several brokerages collectively show a consensus rating of “Hold,” indicating mixed analyst sentiment rather than a clear buy or sell consensus. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports show unusual/zero short?interest figures for February (data appears inconsistent/NaN), so short?interest signals are unreliable at the moment. (Data point posted 2/25–2/26.)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue estimates and showed a small EPS miss: revenue $0.46M vs. ~$0.64M expected; EPS around ($0.08–$0.09) — the top?line miss and continued large net losses weigh on near?term valuation. Arbe Robotics Q4 earnings and materials Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Management lowered FY2026 revenue guidance materially (company guiding roughly $4.0M–$6.0M vs. consensus ~$8.3M), signaling slower near?term growth and raising downside risk to consensus models. (Guidance published with the results.)
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a technology company specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s radar platform is designed to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles by providing detailed object detection, precise range and velocity measurements, and accurate environmental mapping under diverse driving conditions.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe Robotics has developed its own semiconductor chipset and accompanying software stack.
Read More
