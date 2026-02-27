Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 54.6% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:CGHM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 208,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,020. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile
