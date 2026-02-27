Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 3,035,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. GoodRx has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 517.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,017 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 281.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,852 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,687,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about GoodRx

Here are the key news stories impacting GoodRx this week:

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.