Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Eos Energy Enterprises’ conference call:

Demand and product-market fit are strengthening — management highlighted accelerating need for reliability-focused, long-duration storage, launched the new Indensity packaging, and reported a commercial pipeline of about $23.6 billion (~99 GWh) with hyperscaler/data-center leads growing sharply.

packaging, and reported a commercial pipeline of about with hyperscaler/data-center leads growing sharply. The company missed its guidance after three operational setbacks — an isolated supplier non?conformance, slower-than-expected bipolar automation yields, and elevated equipment downtime (mid?30% vs. 10% target) — which management says have been addressed but materially reduced near?term output.

Financial momentum and liquidity improved — full?year revenue was $114.2M (?7x YoY), backlog finished at about $701M , Q4 bookings ~1.1 GWh, and cash ended near $625M with the going?concern language removed from the 10?K.

, Q4 bookings ~1.1 GWh, and cash ended near with the going?concern language removed from the 10?K. Outlook and profitability hinge on execution — management guided 2026 revenue of $300–$400M, targets 4 GWh nameplate capacity by year?end, and now expects to reach gross?margin positivity in H2 2026 as Indensity and factory changes scale, but timing remains contingent on resolving remaining ramp and supply?chain risks.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 57,980,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,339,326. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported more than 7x year?over?year revenue growth and published its Q4/FY2025 results and slide deck; management initiated 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$400M (management frames this as a ramp toward scale). Eos press release

Company reported more than 7x year?over?year revenue growth and published its Q4/FY2025 results and slide deck; management initiated 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$400M (management frames this as a ramp toward scale). Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating with a $20 price target — a bullish price target that signals at least one major analyst sees substantial upside from current levels. Guggenheim note

Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating with a $20 price target — a bullish price target that signals at least one major analyst sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options flow: ~193,463 call contracts traded (?94% above average), indicating heavy speculative or hedging activity that could amplify intraday moves. (No link available.)

Unusually large options flow: ~193,463 call contracts traded (?94% above average), indicating heavy speculative or hedging activity that could amplify intraday moves. (No link available.) Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets and investors argue the post?earnings selloff creates a buying opportunity given long?term demand for long?duration storage; views remain mixed and hinge on execution of the 2026 ramp. Case for buying

Some outlets and investors argue the post?earnings selloff creates a buying opportunity given long?term demand for long?duration storage; views remain mixed and hinge on execution of the 2026 ramp. Negative Sentiment: Clear headline driver — Q4 EPS of ($0.84) missed expectations (~($0.20)), and revenue of $58.0M materially missed analysts’ estimates; the shortfall prompted heavy selling as investors digest the magnitude of the miss. Earnings highlights

Clear headline driver — Q4 EPS of ($0.84) missed expectations (~($0.20)), and revenue of $58.0M materially missed analysts’ estimates; the shortfall prompted heavy selling as investors digest the magnitude of the miss. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary called out a massive revenue shortfall versus some street expectations, intensifying concern about forecasting and transparency. 247WallSt article

Market commentary called out a massive revenue shortfall versus some street expectations, intensifying concern about forecasting and transparency. Negative Sentiment: Roth MKM cut its price target from $12 to $6 and set a “neutral” rating, signaling lowered confidence and adding selling pressure. Benzinga note

Roth MKM cut its price target from $12 to $6 and set a “neutral” rating, signaling lowered confidence and adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Block & Leviton launched an investigation into potential securities?law violations relating to EOSE, which raises legal/settlement risk and increases uncertainty for investors. Investigation notice

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,613,473.28. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 135,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,630.54. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 907,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,507 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

