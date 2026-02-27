Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 27th (AAOI, AEP, AJG, AON, BRO, BWIN, CELH, FIGS, FWONK, HEI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 27th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $397.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $398.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $397.00 price target on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $293.00 target price on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $326.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

