American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.990-2.050 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 1,726,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

