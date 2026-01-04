LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 2.6% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

