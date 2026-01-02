Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LMT opened at $483.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.57 and a 200-day moving average of $466.18. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $516.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

