Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

