Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.