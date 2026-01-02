Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

