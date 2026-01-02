Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $614.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.85 and a 200-day moving average of $588.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stores Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory change that makes it easier for mutual fund complexes to offer ETF share classes could boost long?term flows into large, liquid ETFs like QQQ if asset managers convert or expand ETF options. Read More.

Regulatory change that makes it easier for mutual fund complexes to offer ETF share classes could boost long?term flows into large, liquid ETFs like QQQ if asset managers convert or expand ETF options. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage naming Invesco QQQ a top growth?index ETF to buy can attract retail/investor attention and inflows into QQQ as a convenient Nasdaq?100 play. Read More.

Coverage naming Invesco QQQ a top growth?index ETF to buy can attract retail/investor attention and inflows into QQQ as a convenient Nasdaq?100 play. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggesting the Fed is adding securities (or expanding support) implies continued liquidity tailwinds for risk assets and large-cap tech, which could support QQQ. Read More.

Analysis suggesting the Fed is adding securities (or expanding support) implies continued liquidity tailwinds for risk assets and large-cap tech, which could support QQQ. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlook pieces arguing for continued economic resilience or offering a range of 2026 market themes can sustain investor appetite for growth names, but they don’t change near?term technical flow drivers. Read More.

Macro outlook pieces arguing for continued economic resilience or offering a range of 2026 market themes can sustain investor appetite for growth names, but they don’t change near?term technical flow drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market strategy/prediction articles highlight scenarios for January and themes (inflation/debasement, geopolitics) that could tilt sector leadership; useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market strategy/prediction articles highlight scenarios for January and themes (inflation/debasement, geopolitics) that could tilt sector leadership; useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on Fed/market dynamics frames structural risks and advantages for equity markets; helpful context for medium?term allocations to QQQ. Read More.

Macro commentary on Fed/market dynamics frames structural risks and advantages for equity markets; helpful context for medium?term allocations to QQQ. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Daily market snapshots and intraday coverage note QQQ and tech weakness (continued pullback), which is the immediate reason shares are trading down and may spur short?term outflows. Read More.

Daily market snapshots and intraday coverage note QQQ and tech weakness (continued pullback), which is the immediate reason shares are trading down and may spur short?term outflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: End?of?year commentary pointing to a market finish without a Santa rally and warnings about structural economic/stock market tradeoffs increase caution among some investors, which can pressure QQQ near term. Read More.

End?of?year commentary pointing to a market finish without a Santa rally and warnings about structural economic/stock market tradeoffs increase caution among some investors, which can pressure QQQ near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pieces highlighting economic distortions and investor fears underscore downside risk scenarios for cyclicality and growth stocks—relevant if sentiment or macro data disappoints. Read More.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.