Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,524,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 86,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 167.9% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

