Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stock Holdings Increased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

