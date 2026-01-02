Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. This represents a 84.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 344,727 shares of company stock valued at $227,083,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.62 and its 200 day moving average is $696.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

