Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 94,724 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,076,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

