First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 317,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 172,664 shares.The stock last traded at $59.32 and had previously closed at $59.20.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Get First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,312,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $9,376,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 64.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 348,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the StrataQuant Financials Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including three, six and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one year sales growth, and, separately, on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.