Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 47,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 936,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Lion One Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The firm has a market cap of C$126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One Metals Limited is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

