Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,640,466 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 6,980,005 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,017,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1%

EW traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,610. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

