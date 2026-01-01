Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.73 and traded as high as $120.78. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 4,170,085 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

