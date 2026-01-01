Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 271,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 128,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 20.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

