iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,426 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 6,657 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ISCB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.01. 3,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 169.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.