Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,742 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 38,748 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Inuvo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inuvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 533.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 186,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.94. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

