John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,273 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 42,644 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 99,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.