Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 7th

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DTCR stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

