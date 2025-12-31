Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $577.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

