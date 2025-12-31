PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 15,227 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
PSI Software Stock Performance
PSSWF stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
PSI Software Company Profile
