PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 15,227 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PSI Software Stock Performance

PSSWF stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

PSI Software Company Profile

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

