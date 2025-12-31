Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 28.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 410,654 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 570,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.0 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Rexel stock remained flat at $37.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

About Rexel

Rexel is a global distributor of electrical supplies and services, specializing in the professional multichannel distribution of electrical products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure customers, offering solutions for energy management, automation, control and renewable energy integration.

Its product portfolio spans wiring and cables, lighting, switchgear and control devices, HVAC systems, and smart building technologies.

