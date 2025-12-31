Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 277,273 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 190,737 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 543.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 543.7 days.
Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS PINWF remained flat at $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Pinewood Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
About Pinewood Technologies Group
