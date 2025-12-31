Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41 on December 31st

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4099 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:OZEM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,647. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.
About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
