Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41 on December 31st

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4099 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:OZEM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,647. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

