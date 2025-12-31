Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (AGGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGGA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,380 shares during the quarter. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 9.41% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

