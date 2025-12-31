GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3486 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

GMO International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

GMOI opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. GMO International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

About GMO International Value ETF

The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

