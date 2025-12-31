GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3486 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
GMO International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%
GMOI opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. GMO International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.30.
About GMO International Value ETF
