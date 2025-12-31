Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 4.1718 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2,917.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance
Shares of QCLR opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF
