Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DERM opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Journey Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 125,818 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Journey Medical by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Journey Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

Featured Articles

