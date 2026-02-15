Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE ECG opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus Construction Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

