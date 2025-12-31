Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on January 7th

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1496 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

