Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORANY. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

ORANY opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Orange has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2392 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

