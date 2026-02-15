Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$81.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.25 to C$82.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 5.1%

BDGI opened at C$69.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$33.62 and a 1-year high of C$82.57.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.