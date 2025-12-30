First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,583 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 3,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 261,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 4,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.