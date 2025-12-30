First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,583 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 3,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 261,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 4,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

