First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,829 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 14,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.