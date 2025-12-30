First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,829 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 14,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,778 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 86,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

