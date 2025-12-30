Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 91,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 43,115 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 1.5%

Barratt Redrow Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 357.0%.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

